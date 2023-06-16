ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of criminal mischief.

According to OPD, around 6:15 p.m. on May 22, investigators said an unknown man threw a rock through the front door at Prevailing Word of God Ministries, located at 1920 N Jackson. OPD said the vandalism caused about $1,500 worth of damage,

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0006186. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.