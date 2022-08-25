ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to OPD, around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, a man reported that a man wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans, and black shoes approached his running vehicle while it was parked in a gas station parking lot in the 1600 block of S Grant. The suspect then stole the vehicle with the victim’s young daughter still inside.

The little girl and the vehicle were found shortly after, but the suspect has not yet been found. If you recognize the man in the photos below, please call Detective Cordero at 432-438-8894 and reference case number 22-0013266.