ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted suspect. William Earl Clayton, Jr., 31, is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants after an incident that left at least one person with serious injuries Friday.

According to OPD, on November 4 officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to a “major crash” at 1025 W Monahans. Upon arrival, officers found a man, who has not been identified, with “severe injuries”; however, investigators determined the man was not injured in a traffic crash, but rather in an “intentional criminal act”.

Investigators said Clayton used a vehicle to crash into an apartment with intent to injure the victim and others inside the home. OPD said Clayton left the scene of the damaged apartment and abandoned his vehicle.

Anyone who knows where Clayton can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.