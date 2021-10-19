OPD searching for suspect accused of deadly conduct

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of engaging in deadly conduct.

According to a Facebook post, OPD is looking for the man pictured below. Investigators say the incident took place around 10:10 p.m. on October 8 at Walmart at 4210 N JBS Parkway.





While investigators have not said exactly what the man did, they did say deadly conduct is described as “conduct that places another in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury” such as shooting a gun at an occupied vehicle or into a home or building.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call Corporal Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0016862-002. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.