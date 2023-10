ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted suspect. Aymen Al Daraji, 33, has nine outstanding warrants, including three felony warrants for Stalking.

Anyone with information on Daraji’s location is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.