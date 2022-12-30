ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is now searching for a second murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Maurice “Moe” Rogers. 18-year-old Ashton Isaiah Munoz is wanted on a warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Munoz is approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the back of one of his hands and commonly wears a gold “grill” on his top and bottom teeth.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s location is encouraged to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. OPD is also reminding the community that it is a felony to assist or hide Munoz.

This warrant comes after the victim was found shot to death in his 36th Street home earlier this week. Another suspect, Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Additionally, OPD is searching for another man who might have information in this case. 20-year-old Christian Organ is NOT wanted at this time. Organ is encouraged to reach out to OPD as soon as possible for questioning,

We have requested an affidavit for more details into this incident and will update this story as more information becomes available.