OPD searching for runaway teen

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to find a runaway.

On July 16, the parents of 16-year-old Julie Hernandez called OPD to report their daughter had left their home without permission. Police are now investigating to try and find the teen.

Anyone with information on where Hernandez can be found is asked to call OPD at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. When calling, please reference case number 21-0011607. OPD says it is against the law to hide a runaway and anyone found in violation may be charged with Harboring a Runaway. That charge carries a punishment of fines up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.