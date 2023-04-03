ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in a porch theft.

On March 22nd, at about 11:31am, an unknown male subject knocked repeatedly on the victim’s door, located at the 2700 block of Roger, stating “This is the police open up!” The suspect then stole the package from the victim’s front porch.’

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, please contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-9000224. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may eligible for a cash reward.