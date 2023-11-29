ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to OPD, on November 16, the man pictured below entered Permian Pawn and Jewelry at 1229 E 8th Street and stole two gold necklaces valued at $5,700. The suspect the left the scene in a tan Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0013587. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.