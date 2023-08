ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman. Samantha Cherry, 49, last spoke with family members in May.

OPD said Cherry is from California and is believed to be in the Midland/Odessa area. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rocha at 432-335-4933 and reference case number 23-0008655.