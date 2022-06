ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.

24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

If you have seen Mata and know where she might be found, please call Detective Golden at 432-335-4930.