ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Shaunte Paredes Galan, 43, was last seen February 24 in a silver Nissan Sentra. Police say Galan has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5’7″ tall, and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TPS and reference case number 22-0003012.