ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post, 32-year-old Michaela “Kayla” Espinoza was last seen on January 14. Police say Espinoza in about five feet one inches tall, has brown eyes, and her brown hair may be dyed red.

Anyone with information on where Espinoza may be found is encouraged to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0000822.