ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing woman.

58-year-old Pearlie Jackson was last seen around 8:20 p.m. on August 9 in the 4200 block of San Jacinto. She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009271.