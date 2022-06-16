ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post, on June 14, officers responded to a check welfare call after witnesses became concerned about 40-year-old Sacarlya Miller. According to those witnesses, Miller is believed to be injured and may need medical attention. Miller has not been seen since the night of the 14th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.