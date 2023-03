ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for 32-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Demory who was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center on February 28.

Demory is approximately 5’5″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has dark brown hair, and hazel eyes. Rebecca might be driving a silver 1999 Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0002772.