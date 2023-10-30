ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man went missing earlier this year; 46-year-old Alejandro Valles was last seen in early September.

The department said it was notified by a family member who said Valles doesn’t have a vehicle and hasn’t check-in in weeks.

He’s described as six feet, one inches tall, and weighs about 220 pounds. Anyone with information about where Valles might be is asked to call Detective Thompson at 432-335-4609 and reference case number 23-0012643.