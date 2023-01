ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man.

Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on January 27 in the 1800 block of W 24th Street. Allen uses forearm crutches for mobility; he was last seen wearing a grey shirt and jeans. He’s described as 6’1″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.