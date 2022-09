ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man who was last seen in August.

43-year-old Patrick Anderson has been missing since August 21. OPD said Anderson’s wife found his vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Tanglewood five days after he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Santana at 432-335-3347 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0014061.