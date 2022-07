ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man.

Samuel Duran, 23, was last seen in the 2700 block of Hilltop. He is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing about 265 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, one white shoe and a black walking boot.

If you see Duran, please call 432-333-3641.