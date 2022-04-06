ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man. Edward “Eddie” Adams, 54, was last seen on April 1.

According to OPD, Adams is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Adams might be driving a 2016 red Ford Focus with four doors and a hatchback bearing Texas license plate KVC0539.

Anyone who sees Adams is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0005405.