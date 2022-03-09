ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man.

According to OPD, 39-year-old Yordanys Carbonell Venegas was last seen February 12 in a black 2012 Chrysler bearing the Texas license plate number KFZ2141. Venegas has been described as having blue eyes and short black hair. He stands about six feet tall. Investigators said he may still be in the Odessa area or may have traveled to Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0003752.