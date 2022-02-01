ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. 55-year-old Donald “Duck” Franks was reported missing by his family on January 24.

According to OPD, Franks is transient and rides a bike for transportation. OPD says Franks is 6’1″ tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has a bushy beard and short grey and brown hair.

If you have seen Franks, please call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0001198.