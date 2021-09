ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Jonathan James Hill, 32, was last seen by his family on June 24. According to a news release, Hill is known to frequent the Salvation Army, the Ector County Library, Victory Lights Church, and area hotels.

Anyone with information on where police can find Hill is encouraged to call Detective Corporal L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0011495.