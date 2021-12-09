ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using stolen credit cards.

According to OPD, the man pictured below has been involved in at least two theft cases. Police say the man is believed to be using stolen credit cards belonging to the theft victims to purchase “high-dollar” items.







Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Cpl. James Beatty at 432-335-4936 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case numbers 21-0019961 and 21-0020135. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.