OPD searching for man accused of theft at multiple stores

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below used a stolen credit card to buy more than $2,000 worth of goods from Boot Barn, Dillard’s, Academy, Stripes, and JC Penney. The man left the stores in a silver-colored pickup truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to call Officer Goodson at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Reference case number 21-0012001. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.