OPD searching for man accused of multiple burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglary.

Around 3:00 p.m. on October 8, OPD responded to three burglaries. According to police, two of the burglaries occurred in the 1000 block of W 9th Street, a third occurred in the 900 block of Bernice Avenue. Investigators say a man gained entrance by kicking in doors at all three locations.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect wearing a green hat with the letters LA across the front. Investigators say they found shoe prints with the word “DUDE” on the doors from where the man kicked them, possibly from “Hey Dude” shoes.





These photos are blurry, but anyone who recognizes this man or knows anything about who committed these crimes is asked to call Corporal A. Munoz at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case numbers 21-0016844, 21-0016840, and 21-0016837. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.