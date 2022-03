ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of exposing himself in Walmart.

According to a Facebook post, on February 20, someone reported that an unknown man approached a child inside of the west side Walmart. After approaching the child, police said the man exposed his genitals to the child.

If you recognize the man, or his vehicle, in the pictures below, please call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4969, or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.