ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people involved in a hit and run.

Around 4:00 a.m. on February 22, officers responded to a crash on Oakwood Drive and JBS Parkway. At the scene, investigators found a silver Ford Fusion that had crashed into a pole and rolled over near Jack Jordan’s BBQ restaurant. The two people inside the car walked away from the crash and left the scene before police arrived.

If you recognize either of the two pictured above, please call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-338-8477 and reference case number 22-0002816. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.