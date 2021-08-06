OPD searching for hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of a hit and run.

According to a Facebook post, at 12:35 p.m. on August 4, officers were dispatched to Home Dept about a hit and run crash. Investigators say the driver of a white Ford truck in reverse hit a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The man drove away without meeting necessary legal requirements.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below asked to call Corporal Yelly at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Reference case number 21-0012784. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.