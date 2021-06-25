OPD searching for hit-and-run driver who damaged building

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a hit-and-run driver.

Around 2:45 p.m. on June 14, the driver of a white Chevrolet flat-bed truck hit the Smokers Outlet building at 5000 E University.

According to a release, equipment on the bed of the truck damaged the roof of the building.

The driver of the truck left without leaving his information with store employees.





Anyone who recognizes the truck pictured above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.