OPD searching for hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of a hit and run.

According to OPD, around 12:00 p.m. on November 17, officers responded to the 1600 block of N. Grant to investigate a crash. OPD says three vehicles were involved in that crash, including a Kia Sorento. Investigators say the man pictured below was the sole occupant of the Kia and was responsible for the crash. The driver ran away from the scene of the crash.





Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Cpl. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0019253. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.