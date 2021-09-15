OPD searching for hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after an accident.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below was involved in a hit and run accident around 7:30 p.m. on September 9. The accident occurred at the intersection of W 42nd Street and Golder Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Corporal Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-15015. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.