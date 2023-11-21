ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to catch an unknown suspect accused of causing damage to Starbright Village.

According to OPD, around 10:00 a.m. on November 20, investigators were notified about an incidence of criminal mischief that occurred at 600 W Pool Road, McKinney Park. OPD said an unknown vehicle drove over multiple tethering wires holding up a holiday light display which caused the display to fall over. In all, the suspect is accused of causing about $150,000 worth of damage to the display and a park fence belonging to the City.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

The City of Odessa has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into Starbright Village, much to the delight of people across the Basin who flock to see the lights each year. This year’s tree lighting will take place at 6:00 p.m. on December 7 and patrons are invited to tour the display from December 8 to January 1.