ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect involved the burglary of a car.

On Saturday, March 19, at about 9pm, the suspect was seen burglarizing a car at the Briarwood Village Apartments.

If you have any information, please contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0003289. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.