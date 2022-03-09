ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify an assault suspect.

According to a Facebook post, on March 8, police responded to a Dollar General store on E 87th Street to investigate after someone called to report an assault. The man pictured below is now wanted in connection to that assault.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Detective Sotelo at 432-335-4941 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0003808. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.