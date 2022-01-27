ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of slashing tires in the Music City Mall parking lot.

On December 20, OPD responded to the mall to investigate after the owner of a red Chevrolet truck reported all four of his tires had been slashed. Witnesses said the two men left the scene in a tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Cpl. Beatty at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0021081. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.