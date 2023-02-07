ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people earlier this month during a narcotics investigation that ended when one of the suspects allegedly rammed into a police cruiser. Alejandro Solis has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Joshua Tijerina has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.

According to court records, in November of last year, investigators received information about a person driving a yellow GMC who was reportedly dealing cocaine. On February 2, detectives were conducting undercover surveillance on the GMC, which was parked at the Road Ranger Truck Stop off of Interstate 20. Detectives saw the driver of a green Jeep, later identified as Tijerina, pull into the parking lot and park next to the GMC. At that point, investigators said another suspect, later identified as Solis, exited the Jeep and made contact with someone inside the GMC.

Alejandro Solis Joshua Tijerina

Detectives then tried to conduct a traffic stop on both the Jeep and the GMC. According to a police report, the driver of the GMC threw a large package out of the window and then drove away from the scene, avoiding police. That’s when investigators said Tijerina allegedly put the Jeep in reverse and accelerated and intentionally slammed into an OPD cruiser occupied by another officer.

Tijerina and Solis were both detained and OPD said that Solis admitted to facilitating a drug deal between people in both vehicles. Investigators then collected the package discarded by people in the GMC and discovered it contained more than 135 grams of cocaine.

Both Tijerina and Solis were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where each was later released on a $50,000 bond. It is unclear if any of the people in the GMC have been arrested yet.