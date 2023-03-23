Editor’s note: Because of the sensitive nature of some of the details in this story, we’ve elected not to use the suspect’s name or mugshot.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and intentionally crashed into another vehicle because he wanted to kill himself. The suspect has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest, and Reckless Driving.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:00 a.m. on March 19, an officer parked the Music City Mall parking lot said the driver of a GMC Yukon was speeding and nearly rear-ended him. The officer said the driver of that vehicle then threw his Yukon into reverse and drove over multiple curbs to get to 42nd Street.

The report said the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop, kept speeding, and ran a red light at 42nd Street and JBS Parkway. The officer stated the driver then switched from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes and intentionally crashed into a red Ford F-150, the only other vehicle traveling in the area.

The officer said that he approached the “irate” suspect and noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words, and moved in a “sluggish” manner. Investigators said the suspect admitted to drinking an entire bottle of whiskey before getting into his vehicle. He also reportedly admitted that he crashed into the Ford because he wanted to die.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash but the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect was then booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 22 and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $83,000.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and is having thoughts of suicide, please call 988 for help. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.