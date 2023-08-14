ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, the Odessa Police Department released a photo of a man considered to be a suspect in a credit card abuse case after a stolen card was used to withdraw $1,000 from the victim’s bank account. Now, OPD said the man is NOT considered a suspect and helped recover the funds in question.

According to OPD, the man recovered money left in the ATM and returned it to bank staff.

“We want to thank him for his assistance and integrity in recovering the funds,” OPD said in a statement.