ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to a convenience store in the 900 block of N County Road West to investigate after an alarm was triggered. At the scene, officers said they found a man, later identified as Valdez, exiting the store. Investigators said they approached Valdez and asked if he was an employee; Valdez reportedly said he didn’t work at the store and indicated he was lost.

Investigators discovered that one door to the business was locked, but the opposing door was not, which allowed the door to be opened. Security video allegedly showed Valdez enter the building about 20 minutes after closing; he was then seen walking behind the counter, where he reportedly pocketed a package of cigarettes and a lighter. Investigators said Valdez entered and exited the store several more times to use the phone before officers arrived on the scene.

Valdez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $6,000.