ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has an urgent warning for the community: fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, especially among young people. 

OPD says these are the warning signs of a possible overdose:

  • Blue or purple fingernails 
  • Blue or purple lips 
  • Difficulty breathing 
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Clammy skin 
  • Vomiting 
  • Pinpoint pupils 
  • Drowsiness

According to OPD, these symptoms can occur within minutes of exposure by skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation. Anyone who sees the blue pills pictured above (round with the letter M and number 30 stamped on the side) or thinks someone they know may be overdosing should call 911 immediately.