ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has an urgent warning for the community: fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, especially among young people.

OPD says these are the warning signs of a possible overdose:

Blue or purple fingernails

Blue or purple lips

Difficulty breathing

Loss of consciousness

Clammy skin

Vomiting

Pinpoint pupils

Drowsiness

According to OPD, these symptoms can occur within minutes of exposure by skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation. Anyone who sees the blue pills pictured above (round with the letter M and number 30 stamped on the side) or thinks someone they know may be overdosing should call 911 immediately.