ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has an urgent warning for the community: fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, especially among young people.
OPD says these are the warning signs of a possible overdose:
- Blue or purple fingernails
- Blue or purple lips
- Difficulty breathing
- Loss of consciousness
- Clammy skin
- Vomiting
- Pinpoint pupils
- Drowsiness
According to OPD, these symptoms can occur within minutes of exposure by skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation. Anyone who sees the blue pills pictured above (round with the letter M and number 30 stamped on the side) or thinks someone they know may be overdosing should call 911 immediately.