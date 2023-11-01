ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspect with a lengthy arrest history was arrested again early on Halloween after investigators said he was allegedly caught breaking into a business. Manuel Muro has been charged with Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 31, officers were called to a welding business on Kermit Highway after someone called 911 and said the building’s alarm had been triggered and that security cameras showed an unknown person on an ATV in the yard. At the scene, officers found the suspect and tried to get his attention; that’s when the man, later identified as Muro, ran and jumped the barbwire topped fence surrounding the business. He was eventually detained by another officer on the scene.

Muro claimed that never ran from the police, was never inside the yard, and never jumped the fence. He later claimed that he was instead running from someone who was “trying to kill” him and maintained that he was never near the business.

Officers later saw security video which allegedly showed Muro driving up the business on an ATV; he was then caught on camera entering the welding shop through a partially opened door. Inside the shop, officers said they found scattered jackets and tools belonging to employees that Muro was trying to steal.

Muro, who has been arrested at least 11 times this year on charges such as theft, burglary, and criminal mischief, according to jail records, was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center; he has since been released on a combined $14,000 bond.