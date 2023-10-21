ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to assist the University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department, who were involved in an active disturbance with a suspect at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, according to a release from OPD.

OPD says that as the situation evolved, the suspect stole a piece of heavy equipment, attempting to run over officers and citizens. Officers took pursuit, culminating on 191, east of FM 1788.

Once on 191, OPD says the suspect turned the heavy equipment, intentionally ramming an OPD car and a UTPB unit. Officers from OPD and UTPB fired their weapons in an attempt to stop the assault.

The suspect was injured as a result of the shots. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the incident. The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation.