ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a scare at Walmart early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, around 8:38 a.m. on May 11, officers responded to the store located at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate after an unknown man called and reported he was there with a gun. Walmart was immediately evacuated.

OPD said there was never an active shooter nor were any injuries reported. “There is currently no threat to the public,” a statement read.

The investigation is ongoing. A reporter at the scene said employees and shoppers were allowed to re-enter the store around 9:30 a.m.