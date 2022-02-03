Roads along I-20 starting to thaw

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Winter weather rolled into the Basin late Wednesday afternoon, with widespread snow flurries and sleet freezing on the roadways overnight amid below freezing temperatures. And law enforcement was on high alert, ready to respond to crashes or other calls for help.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to 20 crashes between 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The majority, 17 of those reported crashes were considered “minor”, but at least three were considered as “major” crashes. It is unknown of anyone was injured and any of those crashes.

Drivers in both Midland and Odessa reported as of Thursday morning that many residential streets are still iced over. Drivers are asked to drive slowly in those areas and leave enough space between other vehicles in case you need to brake suddenly.

Other crashes were reported along Interstate 20 overnight, those were investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. We are working to get more information on those.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was out treating major roadways with a brine solution to help thaw patches of ice. That treatment seemed to help, especially along Highway 191 and I-20.

As of Thursday morning, traffic along I-20 was moving easily between Midland and Odessa in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. However, drivers should use caution on bridges and overpasses as well as on entrance and exit ramps as those areas still have some ice accumulation.