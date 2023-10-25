ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 9300 block of N. Highway 385 on Tuesday.

According to a release by OPD, on October 24th, a Ford F-150, operated by Fernando Garcia of Odessa, was travelling north on Hwy 385. A silver Jeep, operated by Natalie Oregel, was stopped facing west, attempting to turn south on 385. OPD says Orgel failed to yield right of way and caused the Ford to strike the Jeep.

Orgel and three children inside the vehicle were transported to Medical Center Hospital. One of the children, age 3, was care flighted to Lubbock. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.