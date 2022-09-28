ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 7200 block of Waggoner Ranch Road after neighbors called 911 and reported hearing shouting. When officers arrived, they found Jose Perez near his garage- Perez reportedly smelled of alcohol and he told investigators he’d been arguing with his wife but refused to say anything else.

Perez’s wife told officers that Perez punched her several times and pushed her as she was bathing a 1-year-old boy, causing her to nearly fall into the bathtub. Investigators said they saw fresh scrapes and scratches on the child’s back- the woman said she isn’t sure if Perez injured the little boy or if she accidentally did it when she was attacked.

Perez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $8,500 bond.