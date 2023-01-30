ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191.

The Texas Department of Transportation began to brine the roads early Monday in response to the winter weather but said drivers should only travel if “absolutely necessary”.

For those who must travel, OPD said drivers should maintain a safe distance behind vehicles to allow enough time to stop in the event of an emergency. Additionally, drivers are asked to use headlights, be cautious on overpasses and underpasses, and allow plenty of time to get to and from your destination. Drivers are also asked to avoid using cruise control and are encouraged to ease off the gas pedal or brakes if starting to skid.

If power outages cause traffic lights to malfunction, drivers are reminded to treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a four-way stop sign.