ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.

According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 to report that a woman had crawled into his garage to hide from her husband.

At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said she had been drinking and that her fiancé, identified as Beck, had gotten angry about her drinking. She said Beck punched her in the neck, breasts, and groin and then put his hands around her throat and began choking her. She said she started to lose consciousness but was released from the hold- that is when she ran and hid in a neighbor’s garage.

Investigators spoke with Beck and he told them he did put his hands around the victim’s neck but denied that she’d been unable to breathe. Beck was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $20,000 bond.